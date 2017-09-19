Crosswell Fire Station named to honor Duncan
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — The fire station in the Crosswell community will soon bear a new name, in honor of a man who dedicated his life to service.
Pickens County Council unanimously approved renaming the station after the late Alvin Lee Duncan.
The station will now be known as the “Alvin Lee Duncan Firehouse.”
Director of Emergency Services Scott Smith spoke about Duncan during last
