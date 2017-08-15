Culinary Club enjoys 2nd anniversary

The Culinary Club of Liberty’s Sarlin Community Library met recently to enjoy good food, fellowship and to learn a a safe way to infuse oil with fresh herbs in a presentation by Adair Hoover of the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service. The Culinary Club, which recently celebrated its second anniversary, is sponsored by Friends of the Sarlin Community Library. The group meets at the Sarlin Library the second Wednesday of each month from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to enjoy food prepared from a selected cookbook or genres, and to learn from demonstrations and discussions. All are welcome. For more information, contact the Sarlin Community Library at (864) 843-5805. Pictured are, back row, from left, Adair Hoover, Faye Grooms, Gale Ashmore, Jean Thomas and Vaughn W. Front row, Mel Avery, Cheryl Foley, Lisa Carpenter and Ellen Williams.