Culinary Club renamed

The Friends of the Sarlin Library-sponsored Culinary Club celebrated its three-year anniversary with lunch at the Lighthouse restaurant recently and adopted Liberty Library Lunch Bunch as its new name. Activities include luncheons at the library enjoying shared dishes and recipes, programs, picnics and outings to area restaurants, etc. The club meets the second Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the Sarlin Library. All are invited to enjoy the food, fun and fellowship. For more information, contact the staff at the Sarlin Library in Liberty at (864) 843-5805. Pictured at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Seneca, from left, are Jean Thomas, Ellen Williams, Pat Martin, Tracy Morgan, Mel Avery, Lisa Carpenter, Ann Neuhs, Cheryl Foley, Faye Grooms and Shirley Bowman.