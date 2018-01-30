Daniel principal given district job

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Daniel High School principal Josh Young has been named the School District of Pickens County’s new executive director of student services, effective July 1.

In the new role, Young will be responsible for safety, discipline intervention, attendance, expulsions, school choice and other administrative duties at the district level. He will succeed Tim Mullis, who is retiring as the district’s discipline interventionist.

“I am excited about my new position due to the variety of roles and responsibilities that it will have and the impact the role can have on the success of all schools and students in Pickens County,” said Young, also a former Walhalla High School principal. “Obviously, school safety, security, attendance and discipline will no doubt be of the utmost importance in the

