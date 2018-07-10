Daniel’s McClung receives SWU ensemble scholarship

CENTRAL — Andrew McClung recently signed a letter of intent to participate as a percussionist in the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble of Southern Wesleyan University, a National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) accredited institution.

McClung, a graduate of Daniel High School, will enter Southern Wesleyan this fall and major in worship in the university’s division of religion. Both of McClung’s parents, Rev. Mike and Rev. Linda McClung, are SWU religion graduates.

The music scholarship is renewable and open to students

You do not have permission to view this content