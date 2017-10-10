David Rives to be featured at annual PCCLC fundraiser

EASLEY — The Pickens County Christian Learning Centers Inc. Released Time Bible Education Ministry will host its annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The event will be held at Rock Springs Baptist Church, located at 207 Rock Springs Road in Easley, and will welcome David Rives.

Rives is the founder of Genesis Science Network, and is a weekly TBN TV show host. As the guest speaker, he will share “Bible Knows Best; learn how to defend your faith.”

The event will be held at the Impact Center at Rock Springs, with a cost of $20 per ticket. For tickets or more information, contact Jim Mullikin at (864) 884-2350 or Brian Hale at (864) 414-0005.