Deaths in the family

Guest Editorial

Newspaper reporters routinely show up at scenes of violent crime as police descend to restore order and launch investigations. The journalists take notes, talk to officers and witnesses, and try to make sense of the tragedy.

On Thursday afternoon, one shooting episode hit closer to home. It happened at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., where the employees work under the corporate umbrella of Tronc, the media company that owns the Chicago Tribune and many other properties. These are our colleagues.

Shootings are frighteningly commonplace in American workplaces. People in virtually every store, factory, warehouse

You do not have permission to view this content