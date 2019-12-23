Delegation plans annual meeting

LIBERTY — The Pickens County Legislative Delegation will hold its annual public meeting at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center, located at 314 W. Main St. in Liberty, on Monday, Jan. 6.

Reports from organizations and boards will be heard starting at 5:30 p.m. The floor will be opened for public comments at 6 p.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting. Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions

