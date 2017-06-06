Deputies looking for missing man

PICKENS — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 28-year-old man last seen in the Sunset community last week.

Chief deputy Creed Hashe said Gabriel Bradley Hein, who weighs more than 200 pounds and has brown hair and a brown beard, walked away from his parents’ home on Wednesday, May 31. Hashe said Hein was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown or tan shorts and gray Crocs, and was carrying a gray backpack.

“Mr. Hein may possibly be in need for medical care due to recent episodes of paranoia and statements made to his family that he felt that people were trying to take his life,” Hashe said.

The chief deputy said the sheriff’s office, along with assistance from other county

