Devils continue to win

The Liberty Red Devil wrestling team won the 12-team Tri-State Invitational last weekend at Rabun Gap (Ga.) High School. Liberty finished with 194 points. Banks County, Ga., finished second with 166, Union County, Ga., finished third and Stephens County, Ga., finished fourth. The following Liberty wrestlers contributed to the tournament championship win: Lucas Bates, Jack Brissey, Brandon Vega, Noah Kelly, Ajah Young, Cole Murphy, McKinnon Stewart, Jacob Rogers, Nate Hellams, Peyton Poole, Caleb Courville and Hunter Powell. The team will host the region tournament at 6 p.m. Friday at Liberty High School.