AdvertiseHereH
09/12/2017   Local News   No comments

Dial 2-1-1 for help cleaning up after Irma

COLUMBIA — South Carolina 2-1-1 is working in collaboration with Crisis Cleanup to connect homeowners with post-storm services.

South Carolina residents who need help with debris removal, mud-out and other clean-up a due to Tropical Storm Irma should call 2-1-1.

Homeowners are linked with reputable and vetted relief agencies that

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets