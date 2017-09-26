District announces days for hurricane make-up
PICKENS — Students in the School District of Pickens County will attend school on Friday, March 16, and Friday, March 30, to make up for days missed due to Hurricane Irma.
Both days were built in to the school calendar to use in case of inclement weather.
According to South Carolina law, schools must make up the first three days
