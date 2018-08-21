AdvertiseHereH
08/21/2018   Local News   No comments

District names teacher, support employee of the year

PICKENS — The School District of Pickens County named its teacher and support employee of the year at its annual back-to-school celebration on Friday.

Six Mile Elementary fourth-grade math teacher Amanda Wylie was picked as the district’s teacher of the year, while Daniel Durham, a communication technology specialist in

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *