Doodle Park construction on schedule

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Construction of Easley’s newest park remains on schedule.

City administrator Stephen Steese gave an update on Doodle Park during Monday’s October Easley City Council meeting.

“We are at the point now where we’re getting the final items ordered — the playground, the exercise stations, the gazebo,” Steese said. “That’s really what’s going to drive our schedule for completion right now, when they get in and get installed. The contractor’s down to the point

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login