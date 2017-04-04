DOODLE TRAIL –A promise kept

Easley trail extension

now open for business

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — The Doodle Trail now runs into downtown Easley.

City officials made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center on Saturday morning.

“This is a big day for the city of Easley,” Mayor Larry Bagwell said.

He urged ceremony attendees to head over to Old Market Square afterward

