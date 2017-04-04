DOODLE TRAIL –A promise kept
Easley trail extension
now open for business
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Doodle Trail now runs into downtown Easley.
City officials made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center on Saturday morning.
“This is a big day for the city of Easley,” Mayor Larry Bagwell said.
He urged ceremony attendees to head over to Old Market Square afterward
