Dream Center seeking Santa Shoppe donations
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY – The Dream Center of Pickens County could use some community assistance to help its clients provide Christmas for their children.
Toy donations are needed for the Dream Center’s Santa Shoppe Assistance Program, according to executive director Chris Wilson.
Wilson said 265 families are already registered to earn a Christmas for
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply