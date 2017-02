By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Nearly 10 percent of the student population of Easley High School takes part in the school’s band program.

Director of bands Rick Langdale Jr. spoke before Easley City Council members during their February meeting.

“We’re glad that y’all are here,” Mayor Larry Bagwell said. “I

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login