Easley business defaced in July to get new look

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley business that was defaced with with racist graffiti in July is going to get a new look, thanks to a partnership between the owner and the city of Easley.

On Nov. 12, city council members approved a resolution to place a 10-foot mural on the exterior side wall of Rosa’s Hair Salon, located at 208 N. West Main St.

“When Rosa’s side of her building got vandalized … there was some discussion about potentially doing something to the side of her building,” city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The agreement gives the city permission to place the mural, which will

