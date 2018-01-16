Easley High cheerleaders planning Kiddie Camp

EASLEY — Easley High School’s cheerleading squads will host a Winter Kiddie Camp for children in grades K5 through six Feb. 3 at the school.

Participants will learn cheers, chants, dances, motions and a mini routine to perform at the parent showcase. Additionally they will receive a T-shirt, water bottle and a take-home DVD of cheer material. The cost for the camp will be $25 per participant.

For more specific information about the camp and how to register, contact Lauren Hudson at LaurenHudson@pickens.k12.sc.us. The last day to register for the camp is Jan. 29.