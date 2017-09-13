Easley lands college baseball tournament
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — Easley’s J.B. “Red” Owens Recreation Complex is the new home of the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Baseball World Series.
Easley and NCCAA officials announced the news last week at the recreation complex.
“The city of Easley is very proud and very happy to be able to be in
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply