Easley man dies in wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A 32-year-old Easley man died Friday after his motorcycle hit a tree in Pickens.

Christopher Shane Heaton, of Farrs Bridge Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan.

The accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. in the 600 block of East Cedar Rock Street.

Heaton’s motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree,

