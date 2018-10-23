Easley man killed in Greenville collision
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
GREENVILLE — A 40-year-old Easley man died Saturday after his moped struck an SUV.
The collision occurred at 8:36 p.m. on Easley Bridge Road in Greenville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.
The Greenville County Coroner’s Officer identified the victim as Joseph
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
