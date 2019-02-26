Easley mayor won’t seek re-election

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Mayor Larry Bagwell’s third term as Easley’s mayor will be his last.

Bagwell announced toward the end of his State of the City address Thursday afternoon at South & West that he will not seek re-election.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end,” he said. “I will not seek re-election in November. People have been asking if I was running, and I felt this was the proper time and venue to make my announcement.”

Bagwell was first elected to Easley City Council in 1979.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this community,” Bagwell said. “I’ve served on city council for 28 years and completed my 12th year as mayor. Easley has grown and changed over that time, and I have been proud to represent my community.

“Thank you for all the support you have provided to me and the city during this time,” he continued. “God bless you and God bless all of you. It’s been a great 40 years.”

Easley City Councilman Chris Mann announced his candidacy for mayor a short time later.

The past year was a positive one for the city of Easley, Bagwell said.

“Through good stewardship of the money, the city was able to have a fund balance of over half a million dollars,” he said. “We did put

