Easley OKs 3-mill tax increase

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley City Council members passed the city’s fiscal year 2018-19 budget Monday night with a 3-mill tax increase.

City administrator Stephen Steese gave a presentation on the $13.7 million budget before a public hearing and its third reading.

The 3-mill increase would be obligated for the payments of a $5.5 million general obligation bond council also approved Monday night.

The bond will be used to move the city’s public works department out of the downtown area, as well as renovating Fire Station No. 1 and moving the Easley Fire Department’s administration offices, Steese said.

“The bond would be used for constructing a new public works

