Easley, Pickens bands win state titles

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — It was a big weekend for Pickens County marching bands as two of the four county high schools emerged victorious at the SCBDA state championships recently.

Easley picked up its first marching band state title, winning the 4A division, while Pickens added its second in three years in the 3A division.

The Easley band performed its “A Place of Peace” show. It was a seven-minute production with imagery set in a Japanese prayer garden with traditional Japanese bridges, pagoda, cherry blossom trees and symbols of harmony, peace and strength. The music, inspired by a Japanese folk song, was an original work of Shane Kelbley and Michael Skellet.

The performance earned the Green Wave a score of 91.1, with a tie in overall effect caption and the first state championship in program history.

“The feeling is something that I can’t put into words,” Easley band director

You do not have permission to view this content