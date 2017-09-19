Easley renames street for beloved late businessman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Emotions ran high Monday night as Easley City Council honored a beloved resident who passed away last month.

Council voted unanimously to change the name of People’s Way to Joe Lesley Way, in honor of the longtime owner of Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor.

Lesley passed away on Aug. 12 following a bout with cancer.

His family was present during the presentation and reading of the

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login