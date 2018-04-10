Easley spring fling moved to this weekend

EASLEY — Predicted wet weather forced the postponement of Easley’s Spring Fling last weekend.

City officials decided the event, originally scheduled for April 7, will instead be held this Saturday, coinciding with the Family Unity Festival in Old Market Square.

Spring Fling will still be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Old Market Square, Easley Farmers Market manager Lisa Chapman said.

“We’ve got over 130 vendors coming,” she said recently. “We’ve got

