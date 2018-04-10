AdvertiseHereH
04/10/2018   Local News   No comments

Easley spring fling moved to this weekend

EASLEY — Predicted wet weather forced the postponement of Easley’s Spring Fling last weekend.

City officials decided the event, originally scheduled for April 7, will instead be held this Saturday, coinciding with the Family Unity Festival in Old Market Square.

Spring Fling will still be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in Old Market Square, Easley Farmers Market manager Lisa Chapman said.

“We’ve got over 130 vendors coming,” she said recently. “We’ve got

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets