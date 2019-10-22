Easley woman killed in accident

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley woman died Wednesday after a single-vehicle accident.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Kimberly Dawn Farmer, 53, of Cochran Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Farmer was traveling north on Ireland Road the morning of Oct. 16 when her 2002 Chevrolet SUV went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelley said.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma, she said.

Farmer was wearing a seatbelt, Kelley said.