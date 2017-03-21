EHS students charged in robbery

Suspects include homecoming queen, two-sport athletes

GREENVILLE — Three Easley High School students were arrested recently in connection with a Greenville armed robbery.

According to a news release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Tyrese Omari Deshaun Bradley, 17-year-old Quenten Jamal Phillips and 18-year-old Brinae

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login