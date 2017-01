Pickens City Council honored its employee for five years of service Monday night during a special called meeting at Pickens City Hall. At left, Brittany Chapman is presented her award by Pickens Mayor David Owens. At right, Pickens Police officer Tye Nalley accepts his award from Owens.

This article is paid content! To access, you can pay with CoinTent. To use CoinTent, you must enable javascript.