Escaped inmate arrested quickly

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office quickly apprehended a minimum-security inmate who escaped from the Pickens County Detention Center on Thursday morning.

Jonathon Ray Jefferson Neal, 24, was booked into the facility on June 12 for a probation violation, according to a news release. He was being held on a $5,000 surety bond.

The inmate was in a fenced recreation yard when he managed to scale a brick-faced wall, the release said, adding he jumped from the roof of the facility and fled on foot after escaping through multiple rolls of razor wire.

A deputy found Neal a short time later at a home on S.C. Highway 8 and took him into custody following a brief foot

