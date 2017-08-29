Event to raise money for camp at Rocky Bottom

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Take a trip up to Rocky Bottom on Saturday for a good time that supports a great cause.

The Rocky Bottom Retreat and Conference Center of the Blind will host its annual Fun Day this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The camp is located at 123 Hancock Road in Sunset.

“All of the money that’s raised goes back to the camp,” said Jennifer Bazer,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login