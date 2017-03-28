AdvertiseHereH
03/28/2017   Local News   No comments

Events planned to support PCMOW

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A familiar face spoke before Easley City Council members during their March meeting.

Former Easley City Councilwoman Kim Valentin is now the development and fundraising coordinator for Pickens County Meals on Wheels.

She spoke about PCMOW’s mission and its upcoming events during the council

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets