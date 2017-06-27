Everything is meant to be eaten

Somewhere on Fowler Farm is a tally stick with five marks on it. I believe this because Boomer, our boxer pup, must be keeping up with the number of door mats he has destroyed.

And I mean completely destroyed. The first two were the woven rope mats. Once he discovered they were chewable, he began making inroads on the perimeters. Once he managed to detach one end, he busily set about unraveling the rope. It didn’t take long.

I came home to find the front porch covered with frayed bits of rope, scattered pretty evenly.

So I hopefully went to town to find something that would hold up to his attentions

