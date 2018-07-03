Experts offer tips for reducing boating risks

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Safe Boating Campaign wants people to stay safe when out on the water this summer.

“The July 4 holiday is a great time to celebrate our freedom with family and friends,” National Safe Boating Council communications director Yvonne Pentz said in a news release. “If you are fishing, boating or just enjoying the day on the water, it’s important to boat responsibly.”

The Fourth of July is the highest boating traffic time of the summer, the release said. Pentz listed three things boaters can do to help prevent tragedies on the water.

The first, and arguably most important, tip provided in the

You do not have permission to view this content