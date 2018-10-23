Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival planned Saturday
LIBERTY — Liberty Festivals and Events and the city of Liberty are excited to present the upcoming Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival this Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Liberty.
The festival will provide a full lineup of local bluegrass bands.
Ella and Mary will kick things off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Mountain Bridge Band at 11:20 a.m.. Next up will be the Sweet Potato Pie Kids (YAMS) at 1:20 p.m., and then New Dixie Storm will wrap things up beginning at 2:15 p.m. Guests are reminded to bring a chair.
Other festival activities will include Upstate food trucks, craft and artisan
