Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival planned Saturday

LIBERTY — Liberty Festivals and Events and the city of Liberty are excited to present the upcoming Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival this Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Liberty.

The festival will provide a full lineup of local bluegrass bands.

Ella and Mary will kick things off at 10:30 a.m., followed by the Mountain Bridge Band at 11:20 a.m.. Next up will be the Sweet Potato Pie Kids (YAMS) at 1:20 p.m., and then New Dixie Storm will wrap things up beginning at 2:15 p.m. Guests are reminded to bring a chair.

Other festival activities will include Upstate food trucks, craft and artisan

