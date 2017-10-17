AdvertiseHereH
10/17/2017   News   No comments

Fall has arrived

The annual Pumpkin Festival drew hundreds of people as it served as Pickens County’s unofficial kick-off of the fall season for the 39th year in a row on Saturday in Pumpkintown. The festival featured fun for the whole family in the form of arts and crafts, rides, games, vendors, live music, food and, of course, plenty of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Above, Nikki Wilson, Brentley Mauldin and Daniel Dexter pose near the pumpkin patch outside the Oolenoy Community Building at the festival. At right, Mable Clarke of Soapstone Baptist Church serves a fried fish plate at the festival. Rocky Nimmons/Courier

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets