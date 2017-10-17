Fall has arrived

The annual Pumpkin Festival drew hundreds of people as it served as Pickens County’s unofficial kick-off of the fall season for the 39th year in a row on Saturday in Pumpkintown. The festival featured fun for the whole family in the form of arts and crafts, rides, games, vendors, live music, food and, of course, plenty of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. Above, Nikki Wilson, Brentley Mauldin and Daniel Dexter pose near the pumpkin patch outside the Oolenoy Community Building at the festival. At right, Mable Clarke of Soapstone Baptist Church serves a fried fish plate at the festival. Rocky Nimmons/Courier