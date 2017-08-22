Family Water Blast set for Prater’s Creek Baptist

PICKENS – The Prater’s Creek Baptist Church will be hosting “Family Water Blast” this Saturday, August 26 from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

A meal will be served from 3-4 p.m. to all in attendance. The event will be great fun for all ages. A fire truck is planned to be at the church at 3 p.m.

Bring a towel and come join in for some fun water activities, good fellowship and of course some good food.

Prater’s Creek Baptist Church is located at 621 Prater’s Creek Rd in Pickens. For more information call (864) 868-2300.