Farley: County’s Upstate Alliance membership key

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The executive director of Alliance Pickens says the money the county pays to belong a regional association of counties is well worth it.

“I think the $58,500 annual request of Upstate Alliance from Pickens County at this point is merited,” Ray Farley told county council members.

Council members discussed Pickens County’s membership in Upstate Alliance during a budget work session last week. Farley was invited to take part in the discussion.

“I know that people want to know what the benefits of Upstate

You do not have permission to view this content