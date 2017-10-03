Father, son charged with molestation
PICKENS — A father and son face criminal sexual conduct charges after an investigation involving three children under the age of 11, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Riley Galloway, 34, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduction with a minor, a news release issued last week said.
Galloway was arrested at the sheriff’s office while attending a sex offender registration
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply