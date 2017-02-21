‘Festival of Eggs’ planned at Duke World of Energy

Duke Energy World of Energy staff members Mikayla Kreuzberger, left, and Linda Young place eggs at the World of Energy in advance of the inaugural World of Energy Festival of Eggs display voting contest. Decorating begins on March 15, and the eggs will be on display from March 20-April 14.

UPSTATE — Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station is hosting the 2017 Festival of Eggs, a spin-off of the hugely successful Festival of Trees.

Similar to the Festival of Trees, nonprofit representatives will decorate the eggs to compete for funding for their

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login