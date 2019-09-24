Flame open region play with wins

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame opened Region I play in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium last week and defeated familiar foes Wren and Walhalla.

In a match played Sept. 16, the Lady Blue Flame downed Wren in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-15, 25-20. The Walhalla matched was played Sept. 18, with the Lady Blue Flame prevailing in three sets 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.

“Everyone is getting to play and is contributing on the court,” Blue Flame coach Rikki Owens said. “We have so much talent and so much depth, and our girls support each other 100 percent. They get so excited for one another, like when Maddy (Gentry) had that big kill in the Walhalla game on the 10-foot line, and her teammates went crazy.”

In the Wren match, senior setter Kaylee Gillespie led in assists with 24, and sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas was the top blocker with

