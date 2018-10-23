Floor collapse at party injures 30
Officials still investigating cause of Clemson incident
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
CLEMSON — Clemson city officials are waiting for an inspection by a structural engineer to determine the cause of a floor collapse that hurt more than two dozen people early Sunday morning.
The first floor of the clubhouse at The Woodlands at Clemson collapsed during an annual homecoming weekend party sponsored by the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to officials.
Although city staff inspected the building Sunday, an official determination will be made after a structural engineer examines the scene.
“It turns out that (the engineers) are all down on the coast dealing with the aftermath of recent storms,” city planning and codes director Todd Steadman said Monday. “We hope to have someone here in the next day or
