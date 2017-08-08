Football season starts next week

John Bolton/BoltonPhoto.com

Daniel’s Cody Barnes carries the ball against Walhalla during the Bojangles’ Golden Corner Football Jamboree at Seneca High School on Saturday night.

COUNTY — With the high school football season set to begin next Friday night, local teams will spend this week getting in their final preparations.

The biggest event of the week is set to be the Green Wave Jamboree at Easley High School, scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The first half of action will feature Greer taking on West-Oak, then Liberty

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login