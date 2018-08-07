Football teams gear up for season
By Bru Nimmons
Staff Reporter
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Football fever has begun to take over Pickens County as the season approaches at breakneck speed.
Practice for local high school teams opened on July 27, and this week marks the final week of scrimmages and jamborees before regular-season play begins with two county matchups in Week 0 on Aug. 17.
Easley will host the county’s only jamboree Thursday night at Green Wave Stadium, though the other three county squads have also had a full preseason schedule to prepare for next week’s season
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply