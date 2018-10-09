Former Easley star Fuller dies

EASLEY — As news traveled of former Easley High School and Clemson running back C.J. Fuller’s sudden death last Wednesday night, the tributes from family, friends and former teammates began to flood social media.

Fuller, an Easley native, was 22 years old when he died suddenly.

Although sources said Fuller suffered a seizure brought on by blood clots following a knee surgery, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office won’t have a final cause of death until an autopsy is completed.

Fuller was a star running back for the Green Wave before playing at Clemson, where he was a part of the 2016 national championship team before deciding to transfer earlier this year.

He set Easley’s single-season school rushing record with 2,090 yards as a junior, and he scored 33 total touchdowns for the Green Wave as he helped lead the

