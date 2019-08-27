Former officer, 2 others charged with conspiracy
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A former Pickens County Detention Center officer arrested earlier this year is facing more charges.
S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents charged Zachary Keith Blanton, 23, with two counts of conspiracy on Thursday, according to a news release.
Blanton and two others were charged in connection with a scheme to provide methamphetamine to inmates at the Pickens County Detention Center, the release said.
Susan Lynn Maredy, 45, of Easley, is charged with conspiracy, as is 33-year-old
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
