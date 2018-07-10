French festival at SWU Saturday to benefit nonprofit horse farm

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University will host a festival celebrating all things French this weekend.

Bastille Days Greenville will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday on the Square at the university.

The festival is a fundraiser for Black Sheep Farm, which recently relocated to Liberty.

“We are a horse-assisted educational nonprofit,” Black Sheep executive director Deborah Dunlap said.

Saturday’s festival will be the fourth Bastille Days held in the Upstate.

The festival aims to celebrate South Carolina’s French heritage, as well as the

