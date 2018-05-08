Fundraiser underway to help with shooting victim’s funeral

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A fundraiser campaign is underway to pay for the funeral costs for a Pickens woman who was gunned down last month.

Robin Janette Smith, 39, was found dead in a driveway at 110 Sunny Lane in Pickens on the evening of April 28, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release.

She had been shot multiple times, the release said.

Paul Scott Bennett, 58, of 110 Sunny Lane, has been charged with murder in Smith’s death, as well as possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is still being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Pickens County councilman Wes Hendricks spoke of the tragedy

