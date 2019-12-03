Garrison new school board chair

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — Longtime Pickens County educator and administrator Betty Garrison, who is in the midst of her first term on the Pickens County School Board, has been elected as the board’s new chair.

Garrison, who has been a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the school district, as well as a GED instructor at the Adult Learning Center, succeeds Brian Swords. Swords was elected vice chairman and Karla Kelley was picked as secretary.

“The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees will continue to push forward with an aggressive agenda to ensure we fully implement the early childhood initiative,” Garrison said. “After that, we will explore how best to expand career and technology opportunities for students. We look forward to

